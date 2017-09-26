Community Workshop in Mira Mesa for New SDPD Chief

A community meeting to find out what people want in a new police chief for San Diego will be held Tuesday evening in Mira Mesa.

The meeting is the second of six that will take place at various locations around the city through October 10.

The City of San Diego will begin recruiting candidates in October.

A new police chief will be selected in January and confirmed by the city council in February.

San Diego Police (SDPD) Chief Shelley Zimmerman retires in March.

Today’s community meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Mira Mesa Senior Center.

The gatherings will feature small discussion groups, then a large group conversation led by a facilitator.

Spanish translation services will be available at every workshop.

The first workshop took place Saturday at the Jacobs Center.

Here’s a list of the next five meetings:

Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.

Mira Mesa Senior Center

8460 Mira Mesa Blvd.

Thursday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.

San Diego LGBT Community Center

3909 Centre St.

Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.

Mid-City Gym

4302 Landis St.

Thursday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m.

Standley Recreation Center

3585 Governor Drive

Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m.

Col. Irving Salomon San Ysidro Community Activity Center

179 Diza Road

