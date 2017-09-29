Community Colleges Unite to Support DACA Students

Community colleges of San Diego and Imperial counties have formed an alliance to pressure Congress into extending protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students.

San Diego and Imperial Counties Community College Association (SDICCCA) is resolved to ensure all students receive support and resources to pursue their higher education, regardless of immigration status, said SDICCCA President Joi Lin Blake, president of Palomar Community College.

The DACA program provides a work permit and protection from deportation to recipients. However, the program is set to dissolve after a six-month period, beginning September 5, which is the time allotted to Congress to provide an alternate solution to the program.

SDICCCA announced the colleges involved in its alliance will not be releasing personal information that could reveal a student’s immigration status, unless there is a judicial warrant, subpoena or legal authorization by the student, according to SDICCCA.

“The San Diego and Imperial Counties Community College Association is unwavering in its support for all students and will work diligently to ensure all students, regardless of their immigration status, feel welcome and supported at our colleges,” according to a SDICCCA resolution that was approved by the alliance on September 11.

There are six community college districts involved in the alliance, a total of 10 community colleges and 230,000 enrolled students, according to Palomar College.