Comic-Con Moving Into Hall of Fame in Balboa Park

Comic-Con International will take over the space currently occupied by the Breitbard Hall of Fame in Balboa Park.

Founded by Bob Breitbard, the Hall of Fame at the Federal Building recognizes achievements by local athletes. There are 153 inductee plaques in the Breitbard Hall of Fame.

It will soon be moving to Petco Park, leaving behind its space for the Comic-Con Center for Popular Culture.

"My father would be thrilled with this opportunity to move the Breitbard Hall of Fame to Petco Park to usher in the next phase of the Hall of Champions,” said Gayle Klusky, Bob’s daughter and Hall board member.

The Hall of Fame will be moved to the Western Metal Supply Co. Building in Petco Park.

Construction is expected to finish this year, during the San Diego Padres' season.

According to a Comic-Con spokesperson, the new center, "will provide a year round interactive celebration of the innumerable aspects of popular art."

Comic-Con, started in 1970 in the basement of the U.S. Grant Hotel, has grown into one of San Diego's biggest events.

Every year, fans dressed in elaborate costumes take over the Convention Center in downtown.

Comic-Con tickets for returning fans have already gone on sale.