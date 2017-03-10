Comic-Con 2017 Badge Sales Begin for Return Attendees

Returning fans of San Diego Comic-Con International, we hope The Force is with you tomorrow: Comic-Con badge sales for those who attended the pop culture and comic book expo in 2016 and want to go again this summer begin Saturday morning.

This round of "Returning Registration" badge sales opens online, on the Comic-Con website, at 9 a.m. sharp on March 11. As usual, a virtual waiting room will be open at 8 a.m., where people looking to buy badges can authorize their registration codes.

Again, this Comic-Con badge sale is only open to fans who purchased a badge for last year's event. During this Returning Registration event, fans can buy badges for up to three people, according to Comic-Con's website -- themselves included. Each person included in those badge purchases must have their own Comic-Con Member ID and must be eligible to participate in Returning Registration, too.

Now, if you can't partake in Saturday's sale, don't fret. You'll have another chance to snag one of those coveted passes next month.

Comic-Con says Open Registration -- open to all fans with a valid and confirmed Comic-Con Member ID -- will go down in early-to-mid April; the exact date has yet to be announced. Children ages 12 and under are free with a paying adult and do not need a Comic-Con member ID to receive a badge.

Once again, ticket to the popular, four-day event are expected to sell out.

This year, Comic-Con run from July 20 through July 23 at the San Diego Convention Center. Preview night is on July 22.

For more information on how to register and purchase badges, visit the Comic-Con International website.

Comic-Con was born in 1970 in the basement of the U.S. Grant Hotel in the heart of San Diego. Over the decades, the “little event that could” has grown into a behemoth, taking over the Convention Center, neighboring hotels and downtown San Diego for a long summer weekend every year.

Comic-Con’s fervent fans typically attend the convention in elaborate costumes, transforming the city into a metropolis straight out of the pages of fantasy and science fiction. The event has also become famous for celebrity sightings.