A vehicle collision sheared a traffic signal on the northbound Interstate 15 onramp near Friars road Monday evening, confirmed San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD).

Fire-Rescue officials received a 9-1-1 call that reported a woman was unconscious at the scene of the crash. The crash happened at about 7:44 p.m.

When they arrived they found a damaged traffic signal, that was significantly smashed and unstable, according to the SDFD.

The victim was taken to the Sharp Memorial Hospital. The extent of her injuries were not yet known.

San Diego police were at the area to redirect traffic, and Caltrans was en route to the scene, said SDFD officials.

No further information was immediately available. Check back on this page for breaking updates.