Collaborative Craft Beer Made by Local Breweries

Dozens of craft beer companies got together to make a unique 60-barrel batch of "collaborative" beer for San Diego Beer Week. NBC 7's Consumer Bob reports. (Published 35 minutes ago)

They are usually competitors, but eight brewers are joining forces to make a new beer--San Diego style "Capital of Craft" IPA.

The beer will be on tap for San Diego Beer Week running from Nov. 3-12.

The collaborators are all members of the San Diego Brewers Guild.

Rick Chapman, co-founder of Coronado Brewing Company, said he didn't see craft brew taking hold in San Diego when he first started into the brewing business.

"For the first 10 years, it was harder than heck to try and get anybody to try craft beer," said Chapman.

Today, Chapman said there are around 148 craft brewers in San Diego County. The 110 members of the Craft Brew Guild said it's taken everyone getting along to make it all happen.

"Comradery, collaborative spirit, rising tide mentality, that's what's helped our industry," said Guild President Jill Davidson.

She said today, San Diego style beer is being sold in more than 20 states and 15 countries.

"You could be drinking in Europe and see beer on the menu labeled as San Diego style pale ale or San Diego style IPA," said Davidson.

The collaboration beer is being made at the Coronado Brewing Company with help from Karl Strauss, Pizza Port, Stone Brewing, San Diego Brewing Co., AleSmith and San Marcos Brewery and Grill.

The ingredients were donated by White Labs, BSG CraftBrewing and Star B Ranch and Hop Farm.