Coast Guard Rescues 25 From Sinking Boat Near San Clemente Island

Twenty passengers are rescued by the Coast Guard Cutter Sockeye's crew after the charter fishing vessel Truline began taking on water south of San Clemente Island, March 19, 2017. Five crewmembers stayed aboard to assist Sockeye's crew with dewatering the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/released)

The Coast Guard rescued 20 passengers and five crewmembers from a sinking vessel near San Clemente Island early Sunday morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Diego’s Joint Harbor Operations Center received a distress call from the 63-foot charter-fishing boat just before 3 a.m. They had struck a submerged object.

A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and 45-foot Response Boat and the 87-foot Cutter Sockeye patrol boat arrived at the scene and assisted in dewatering the vessel called the Truline. The Truline was eventually escorted to Newport Beach. There were no reported injuries. The Coast Guard is investigating the incident.