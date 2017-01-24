Coast Flight Training Opening Second Texas Location | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD
Ignite San Diego

Ignite San Diego

Local business spotlight

Coast Flight Training Opening Second Texas Location

By Brad Graves - SDBJ Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Coast Flight Training/Facebook
    Coast Flight Training is based at San Diego’s Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport. With the company’s expansion into Texas, it expects to add 30 jobs in Texas and 10 jobs in San Diego.

    San Diego-based Coast Flight Training said it plans to open a second location in San Marcos, Texas, to train military veterans to fly for Envoy Air and American Airlines Group.

    Classes are expected to start early this year, Coast said Jan. 17.

    Coast Flight Training, based on Kearny Mesa at San Diego’s Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, said it expects to add 10 employees in San Diego and 30 in Texas.

    The Texas venture will train military helicopter pilots to fly fixed-wing commercial aircraft. According to the company, students who complete the 90-day training program will get a conditional offer of employment with Envoy/American Airlines. Coast Flight Training expects to train 220 pilots per year in the program, a company spokeswoman said.

    Coast Flight Training was founded in 2008. Bryan Simmons is president.

    San Marcos is near two of Texas’ technology centers, Austin and Round Rock.

     Additional stories from the San Diego Business Journal are available here. Sign up for their free daily email newsletter.

    Published 4 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices