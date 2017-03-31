Closures on Cesar Chavez Day | NBC 7 San Diego
Closures on Cesar Chavez Day

By Laura McVicker

    Friday is Cesar Chavez Day in honor of the civil rights and labor movement leader, and a number of local are closed.

    Here’s a look at what’s closed and what’s open around town:

    • All City of San Diego Administrative Offices are closed.
    • All city libraries are closed.
    • All city rec centers and pools are closed.
    • Public buildings at Balboa Park are closed, including the Botanical Building, Casa Del Prado, Municipal Gym and War Memorial Building.
    • Parking meters and time restrictions for parking on streets will not be enforced.
    • San Diego County Superior Court is closed as well as county offices.
    • Mission Trails Regional Park’s visitor center is open.
    • Chollas Lake is open from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • San Vicente Reservoir is open a half-hour before sunrise to sunset.
    • Golf courses are open as scheduled.
    • The Miramar Landfill is open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

