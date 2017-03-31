Closures on Cesar Chavez Day

Friday is Cesar Chavez Day in honor of the civil rights and labor movement leader, and a number of local are closed.

Here’s a look at what’s closed and what’s open around town:

All City of San Diego Administrative Offices are closed.

All city libraries are closed.

All city rec centers and pools are closed.

Public buildings at Balboa Park are closed, including the Botanical Building, Casa Del Prado, Municipal Gym and War Memorial Building.

Parking meters and time restrictions for parking on streets will not be enforced.

San Diego County Superior Court is closed as well as county offices.

Mission Trails Regional Park’s visitor center is open.

Chollas Lake is open from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

San Vicente Reservoir is open a half-hour before sunrise to sunset.

Golf courses are open as scheduled.