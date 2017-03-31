Closures on Cesar Chavez Day

Friday is Cesar Chavez Day in honor of the civil rights and labor movement leader, and a number of local are closed.
Here’s a look at what’s closed and what’s open around town:
- All City of San Diego Administrative Offices are closed.
- All city libraries are closed.
- All city rec centers and pools are closed.
- Public buildings at Balboa Park are closed, including the Botanical Building, Casa Del Prado, Municipal Gym and War Memorial Building.
- Parking meters and time restrictions for parking on streets will not be enforced.
- San Diego County Superior Court is closed as well as county offices.
- Mission Trails Regional Park’s visitor center is open.
- Chollas Lake is open from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- San Vicente Reservoir is open a half-hour before sunrise to sunset.
- Golf courses are open as scheduled.
- The Miramar Landfill is open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
