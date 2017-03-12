The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) has lifted a water contact closure for the Imperial Beach shoreline following the recent Tijuana River sewage spill.

Last month, millions of gallons of raw sewage spilled in Tijuana and leaked into the Imperial Beach region, making the river and parts of the coast unsafe.

The shoreline was closed because of sewage-contaminated flows from the river as it entered the U.S.

Recent water testing found the Tijuana River flows are no longer having an impact on the Imperial Beach shoreline. The water quality now meets State standards, the DEH said.

The section now open includes the beach-line from the south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue - as well as Camp Surf - to Imperial Beach.

The shoreline from the International Border to the south end of Seacoast Drive will be closed until sampling confirms the areas are safe for contact.

For more information on the Tijuana River, please call the U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission at 619-662-7600.