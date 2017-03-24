NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 22: Chelsea Clinton, vice chair of the Clinton Foundation speaks as her father, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, stands by at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI), on September 22, 2014 in New York City. The annual meeting, established in 2005 by President Clinton, convenes global leaders to discuss solutions to world problems. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

The Clinton Foundation is partnering with the San Diego Foundation and San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency to focus on children and families.

“Too often, children and families needlessly struggle because of gaps in the child health and welfare systems,” said Gillian Sealy, CEO of the Clinton Health Matters Initiative. “By addressing these gaps, we can help increase the number of children and families who are getting the help they need, and create pathways for them to succeed later in life. We are excited to work with The San Diego Foundation, the County of San Diego, and the broader community to build on their work to address this important issue.”

The partnership will build on the success of Live Well San Diego, a 2010 initiative that aims to improve the health, safety and wellbeing of San Diego residents through more efficiently delivering services to residents, providing public service information and good policy decisions.

“We are honored to engage in this partnership focused on improving the quality of life for San Diego children and their families,” shared Kathlyn Mead, CEO and President of The San Diego Foundation. “All of our regional communities deserve collaborative and effective systems that provide the best health and well-being outcomes for our children now and in the future.”

Under the multi-year partnership, local leaders and organizations will seek to help children and families that receive assistance from local agencies in San Diego County. The focus will include inequalities in child welfare and juvenile justice.

The partnership is forged the foundation’s Clinton Health Matters Initiative (CHMI), which tries to bring individuals, communities and organizations together to contribute to the health of others.

“Live Well San Diego is about cross-sector collaboration and building on the diverse perspectives from our communities to achieve a shared goal of a healthier, safer and more thriving region,” said Nick Macchione, Director of the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency. “We are excited about this new partnership that is aimed at strengthening families and addressing critical issues impacting our children today.”