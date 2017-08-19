Animal shelters across the country are teaming up with NBC and Telemundo stations to find loving homes for pets in need.

The third annual Clear the Shelters event, a nationwide pet adoption initiative, will be held August 19, 2017. Hundreds of shelters in 20 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico will waive or discount fees as part of the one-day adoption drive.

The goal is to #ClearTheShelters by finding forever homes for as many animals as possible.

Across the country, over 53,000 pets were adopted during last year’s event, but millions more remain homeless. Every year, 7.6 million animals end up in shelters nationwide — and only 2.7 million are adopted, according to the ASPCA.

Dozens of local shelters will take part this year in Clear the Shelters.

Join us for Clear the Shelters on Saturday, August 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. We've partnered with animal shelters and rescue centers across San Diego County to waive adoption fees for one day only. Find your local shelter here.

Refer to the interactive map above to identify a participating shelter near you.



