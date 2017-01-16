Class-Action Suit Filed Against Dairy Products

Anyone who purchased milk in at least 15 states could be eligible for a cash payment from the National Milk Producers Federation.

An antitrust lawsuit was filed against the defendants alleges that the Cooperatives Working Together (CWT) and its members prematurely slaughtered cows to limit production of milk and drive up prices.

According to the Bought Milk website, the CWT has denied all allegations.

A $52 million settlement was reached in the class-action lawsuit.

Any individual or entities who bought milk or dairy products in 15 states from 2003 until now can apply to be a class member.

The states included in the class-action lawsuit are the following: