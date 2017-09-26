The City of Vista's two skate parks will remain closed for the week after a city employee's car was ransacked in the area and the employee robbed.

The City of Vista employee was robbed on Friday as they were closing down the skate parks. The employee's city-owned truck was ransacked and personal cell phones and cash were stolen, the city said in a statement on their website.

The parks were closed over the weekend and will remain closed until Saturday.

Monday, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) installed meters in the area to power security lights in the park. Those same meters will also automatically lock the park gates in the morning and evening.

The skate parks are new to the area. The city first opened them on Sept. 16.

No further information is available.