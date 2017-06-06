The City of Temecula broke ground Tuesday on a traffic project along Interstate 15, which, once completed, will improve traffic on the busy freeway.

During the groundbreaking, Mark Macarro, Chairman of the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians stated, “Our tribe is proud to contribute $14 million for the project… hopeful to make the commute on 1000s of families easier and faster.”

The 18-month project will reconfigure the on and off ramps to and from the southbound I-15 and State Route 79 south (Temecula Parkway). It is expected to be completed by December 2018.

In order to allow traffic to continue moving through the project site, the improvements will be constructed in phases. Officials say to expect delays and plan accordingly.

Once completed, the project will improve traffic flow entering and exiting the freeway by eliminating the line of vehicles waiting to exit southbound I-15 and by controlling traffic entering the freeway with ramp meters and HOV lanes added to the on ramps.

Project status and updates will be issued via the City’s Facebook page, the project website, and the project hotline at (866) 679-4900.