City of El Cajon Takes Steps to Combat Hepatitis A Outbreak

What to Know A public health emergency was declared in San Diego County on September 1, 2017.

Hepatitis A is most commonly spread person-to-person through the fecal-oral route.

Hepatitis A can sometimes cause liver failure and even death.

The City of El Cajon is working with San Diego County to take steps to combat one of the worst Hepatitis A outbreaks in decades.

Since the outbreak began, 16 people have died and two other deaths are being investigated as being related to Hepatitis A. There have been 444 confirmed cases with an additional 44 cases that are considered suspicious, according to county officials.

Given the incubation period of 15 to 50 days, health officials expect the outbreak to continue an additional six months.

Most of the cases have been from Downtown San Diego, El Cajon, Santee, La Mesa, and the adjacent unincorporated areas, county officials said.

The City of San Diego has been taking precautions--power washing sidewalks, setting up free vaccination clinics and putting handwashing stations at high-risk areas.

Now, El Cajon is also taking steps to combat the virus.

The city currently has 38 handwashing stations/sinks at city parks and has approved stations for the following locations:





Prescott Promenade

County Library

Trolley Stations

They will also be power washing sidewalks, curbs and benches where homeless people congregate. City restrooms will also be cleaned using cleansers effective against Hepatitis A.





The city has also requested MTS to power wash the trolley station platforms.





The El Cajon Police Department's Homeless Outreach Team will administer Hepatitis A vaccinations in-the-field, along with County nurses.





According to the city, they have administered approximately seven hundred vaccines to high-risk individuals in El Cajon.



