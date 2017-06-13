City Orders Closure of Illegal Pot Shop Operating in La Mesa | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

City Orders Closure of Illegal Pot Shop Operating in La Mesa

Herbal Trust is the 15th illegal marijuana dispensary that the City has shut down in the last few years

By Cassia Pollock

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images

    The City Attorney's Office obtained a court order to shut down an illegal marijuana dispensary operating in La Mesa, in violation of La Mesa Municipal Code.

    According to the attorney's office, Herbal Trust was running an illegal pot business at the 6000 block of University Avenue.

    Within ten days, the business must allow City officials and the La Mesa Police Department to begin shutting down the store, stated the court order.

    Citizens and businesses around the area have filed numerous complaints for excessive noise, littering, illegal marijuana smoking in public and drug paraphernalia being left near a preschool, said Glenn Sabine, the La Mesa City Attorney.

    This marks the 15th illegal marijuana dispensary that the City has shut down in the last few years, according to the attorney's office.

    Sabine says the City will continue to aggressively target illegal pot shops operating in La Mesa.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices