City Works on New Integration Plan for Immigrants, Refugees

The City of San Diego is pulling together a new strategy to welcome and integrate immigrants and refugees into the community.

City officials will form a steering committee to help identify their goals, timeline and process for implementing new steps.

The committee will convene working groups with community members and dozens of stakeholders and advocacy groups. They will also conduct a community engagement tour to figure out specific aspects of immigrant integration.

Dr. Joel Day of the City's Neighborhood Services Branch will oversee the process.

"We are very excited to move forward with this project to help immigrants and refugees acclimate to their new home," Day said, in a statement. "Along with our partners, we will be focusing on jobs, education, health and safety, and community involvement, as well as other areas of importance for new arrivals."

A multi-year blueprint will pave the way to help immigrants and refugees acclimate to the community, said City officials. The committee will start forming plans this month, followed by six months of community engagement and research.

The final report will be sent to the Mayor and City Council late next year.

Representatives from the San Diego Immigrant Rights Consortium, Alliance San Diego and the San Diego Refugee Forum will be on the committee. Business networks such as EDC and the Chamber of Commerce will take part in the committee, along with the City's Human Relation's Commission and International Affairs Board.

A $25,000 grant from the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corp (EDC), San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and other advocacy groups helped make this project possible.

"Immigrants and refugees contribute to San Diego's culture and economy, and our region has taken in more refugees than any other in California," said Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer, in a statement. "This new program ensures we continue supporting those who come to our city to pursue a better life for themselves and their families."