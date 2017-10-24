City Launches Recreational Marijuana Webpage

The City of San Diego launched a new webpage Tuesday that explains guidelines and details about the new recreational marijuana industry.

"We developed this webpage to explain the changes that will take effect after January 1,” said Development Services Director Robert Vacchi, in a statement.

The website includes instructions on how to apply for a Conditional Use permit, a text of the legislation legalizing recreational marijuana in the City of San Diego, new terminologies for business, lists and maps of existing marijuana outlets, permitting instructions, special operating requirements and information bulletins.

“It also provides details about the permit application process for those interested in starting a marijuana business," added Vacchi. "This webpage will help individuals understand the guidelines and rules established for this new industry.”

City Councilmembers voted to expand existing medical marijuana consumer cooperatives earlier this year. California voters approved Proposition 64 on Nov. 8, 2016, and the city's ordinance followed soon after.

Starting in mid-November, business owners can apply for a permit to grow, manufacture and sell recreational marijuana products to adults age 21 and older.

Anyone who would like to learn more can visit the city's Marijuana Info webpage. The permit application processing will begin on Thursday, Nov. 16.