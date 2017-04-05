San Diego is one step closer to increasing a tax on hotel rooms to fund an expansion of the downtown convention center.

The City Council Rules Committee voted Wednesday to approve a ballot measure to increase the city’s transient occupancy tax (TOT). After a unanimous vote, the measure will now go to the full council for review.

District 3 Councilmember Chris Ward said the proposal will need more scrutiny and public input before moving forward.

Ward represents residents of Downtown, Little Italy, Bankers Hill, Mission Hills, Middletown, Hillcrest, University Heights, North Park, Normal Heights, Old Town, South Park, and Golden Hill.