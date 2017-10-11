The San Diego City Council approved two projects Tuesday for 508 affordable rental housing units for residents.

This comes after the council and Mayor Kevin Faulconer proclaimed October as "Housing America Month".

According to the city, the two approved projects are Coronado Terrace in the Otay Mesa-Nestor neighborhood to build 310 affordable rental apartments and two manager's units and the Luther Tower in the Cortez Hill area of Downtown San Diego for 198 housing units.

Both projects are a rehabilitation of an existing building, the city said. They will be utilized as affordable housing units for 55 years.

"We need to build more housing that San Diegans can afford, and projects like this are a big step in the right direction," Mayor Faulconer said. "We are focused on creating more housing opportunities for our low- and middle-income residents and speeding up the approval process so those units are available sooner rather than later. No one who loves San Diego and wants to live in San Diego should be priced out of San Diego."

In June, Faulconer had also introduced the "Housing SD" plan, a portion of which was approved by the City Council. The approved measures will make it easier to build granny flats and speed up the permit process for the construction of new homes.