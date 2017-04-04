City Attorney, District Attorney Ask Feds to Stop Immigration Enforcement at Courthouses

The San Diego City Attorney and San Diego County District Attorney joined other prosecutors from the state of California asking the U.S. Attorney General Secretary of Homeland Security to exclude courthouses from immigration arrests.

City Attorney Mara W. Elliott and District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis signed a letter Tuesday along with five other city attorneys and five other district attorneys. The sentiment echoes what California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye said to state legislators last month.

"ICE courthouse arrests make all Californians less safe," the letter states. Read the full document here.

Cantil-Sakauye recently urged the federal officials within the U.S. Justice Department and DHS not to "stalk" undocumented immigrants.

Cantil-Sakauye said ICE has obviously stepped up enforcement activities and are targeting courthouses.