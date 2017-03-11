Chula Vista to Hold Re-Imagine F Street Pop-Up Event

The Chula Vista Planning Department (CCVPD) is holding a Re-Imagine F Street workshop to review and welcome feedback on two preliminary design concepts for the F Street Promenade.

The CCVPD is working on plans to transform F Street into a “complete” street, which would incorporate walking and biking paths to improve mobile access.

NBC 7 spoke with Chula Vista Development Services Director Kelly Broughton, who says that F Street was selected for a reason.

“F Street was an ideal roadway to make a complete street to improve mobile access to Third Avenue and Bayside Park,” Broughton told NBC 7.

The City received a transportation grant from San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) to come up with designs that the community can support.

Public surveys were sent out to gather feedback on design concepts, and what needs walkers and bikers would have while using the new improvements on F Street.

The workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, March 11 at F Street, between Fourth Avenue and Fire Station 1.

The pop-up event is meant to discuss with locals about the two design concepts that were created based on public survey responses.

Broughton says he hopes for a good turnout for the event, considering the public’s positive responses to the surveys.

Feedback from this workshop will be taken into consideration to create a final design concept. Another pop-up workshop will be held to discuss the final result.