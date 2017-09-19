Chula Vista and Santee Locations Will Be Part of Kaiser, Target Major In-Store Clinic Expansion - NBC 7 San Diego
The Kaiser Permanente clinics, located inside Target retailers, will be staffed with licensed nurse practitioners and vocational nurses

By Jared Whitlock - SDBJ Staff

    Kaiser Permanente in November will launch two additional Kaiser-staffed retail clinics in regional Target stores.

    The announcement follows a three-year pilot at four stores — branded “Target Clinic, care provided by Kaiser Permanente”— in Southern California, including two in San Diego (Mission Valley and Vista). The next two San Diego locations will Chula Vista and Santee, which will be staffed with licensed nurse practitioners and licensed vocational nurses, and have physicians available via telemedicine.

    The array of services offered include pediatric care, women’s health care, care for chronic conditions such as diabetes and treatment of minor illnesses like strep throat and flu.

    Kaiser announced that a total of 31 retail clinics will open in Southern California over the next few years. Specific locations have yet to be announced for 27 of those.

    “Kaiser Permanente prioritizes clinic locations based upon a variety of criteria, including the number of KP facilities in a particular area and access to nearby care options. Locations are then selected in collaboration with Target and MinuteClinic based on availability of store space for a clinic and local guest need,” wrote Lowell Goodman, director, Media Relations and Digital Programs at Kaiser, in an email.

     Additional stories from the San Diego Business Journal are available here. Sign up for their free daily email newsletter.

    Published 2 hours ago

