A woman stabbed a man living with her in the hallway of a Chula Vista storage unit Wednesday, a targeted attack that left the man with life-threatening injuries, Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) Captain Fritz Reber said.

The stabbing happened Wednesday on the 3000 block of Main Street in Chula Vista, police said. The location is just north of the Otay Valley Regional Park and east of Interstate 5 and Broadway.

The pair were living together in the hallway of a storage unit, Reber said, though police are unclear of the relationship between the two. They have not determined the pair to be homeless.

Reber did not have details on what lead up to the stabbing.

The man, who has not been identified, was bleeding through the neck when he was taken to the hospital. He is undergoing surgery.

A woman, who has not been identified, was arrested shortly after.

Reber said detectives believe the attack was targeted and not random, though they do not have a motive yet.

Charges have not been determined. At this point, the woman has been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

No suspects are outstanding.

Chula Vista police's Crimes of Violence Unit unit is investigating.