Police are on the lookout for a suspect wanted for a robbery at a restaurant in Chula Vista Thursday.

The robbery occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. on the 400 block of F Street and 4th Avenue.

According to Chula Vista police, the suspect, around his 30s, was wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans. He is believed to be armed.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.