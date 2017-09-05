Chula Vista Police Receive New Dispatch System

The Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) has received a new dispatch system through funds provided by Measure P.

Measure P is a ten-year tax plan that collects half a cent of sales tax toward infrastructure necessities, according to the City of Chula Vista Measure P website.

CVPD was using a 20-year old computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) program, but Measure P allowed the department a new $1.4 million CAD system with new technical abilities.

Some new functions will include more police dispatch monitors, GPS positioning and real-time monitoring of patrol personnel, turn by turn navigation for quickest routes to a call, and connection to portable devices such as smartphones, according to a statement.

CVPD likened the system to a video game in real time for real emergencies.

“This new system is so much better,” said Police Dispatcher Marlene Bragg. “It allows us to see where are officers are at all times, enabling us to reassure the caller that help is on the way.”

The CAD system will also allow users to access incident numbers easier for reports or follow-ups, according to the statement.

“With this new system we are better able to serve our community,” said CVPD Lt. Phil Collum, manager of the 9-1-1 communications center.