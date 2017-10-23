Chula Vista Police Investigation

Chula Vista police have shut down a road and are investigating an incident near East Palomar Street and Judson Way.

Officers arrived at the location just before 6:30 a.m.

From Newschopper 7, an officer can be seen using cameras to document a vehicle parked along the side of the road.

Other officers are using flashlights to look at the grass near the sidewalk.

The Chula Vista Police Department has not released any information regarding the investigation.

An NBC 7 news crew is on the way to the scene.

The location is right around the corner from Castle Park High School, west of Interstate 805 and north of East Orange Avenue.

