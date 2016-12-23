Chula Vista Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspects

Chula Vista police arrested two suspects identified in an armed robbery Thursday afternoon, Chula Vista police confirm. The suspects robbed two women as the victims were getting into their car in the 1000 block of Third Avenue around 2 p.m.

The victims followed the suspects when they drove off in a mustang and recovered their purses and contents when the suspects threw them out of the car.

The women were able to get the suspects’ license plate, and police found the car parked in a driveway on Hilltop Drive. Plainclothes police officers waited for the suspects to get in their car around 8 p.m., and then conducted a high risk traffic stop.

They were arrested and identified by the victims.

One of the suspects, identified as Genaro Vasquez, 18, was booked into county jail for robbery and conspiracy. He was identified as the suspect with the gun. The other suspect, a 17-year-old, charged on the same counts, was taken to Juvenile Hall. No gun was found.