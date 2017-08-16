Driver in Fender Bender Struck by Another Car: CVPD

Chopper NBC 7 shows the scene at Main near I-805 early Wednesday.

A driver exchanging insurance information after a fender bender off Interstate 805 Wednesday was struck by an oncoming car and thrown into the air, according to Chula Vista police.

The driver was rushed to a nearby hospital with what may be serious injuries, police said.

The fender bender happened as a Mustang driver was exiting I-805 at Main Street. A white sedan collided with the Mustang. Both drivers were exchanging information in the road when a gold compact SUV hit the back of the Mustang, police said.

The Mustang driver was thrown into the air and seriously injured, according to police.

The driver of white sedan did not have an active driver license so the car was impounded, police said.

No word on whether the driver of the SUV will face charges.

No other information was available.

