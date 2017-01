NBC 7's Elena Gomez reports from the fire that threatened two adults and three children on E L Street near Hilltop Drive in Chula Vista. (Published 54 minutes ago)

A Chula Vista family escaped injury when fire swept through their home.

Two adults and three children were safe following the fire on 27 E L Street, just east of Hilltop Drive.

The homeowner woke up before 5 a.m. when he heard the smoke alarm. Most of the fire was in the garage but flames spread to the attic and part of the house.

One firefighter was being evaluated for overexertion.

