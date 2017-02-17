Chula Vista Closes Parks Due to Powerful Winter Storm

The City of Chula Vista has closed all parks due to the winds and rain anticipated with a powerful winter storm moving ashore Friday evening.

The most recent winter storm in January caused an estimated millions of dollars in damage. Crews worked for days clearing downed trees and repairing other damaged infrastructure.

All City of Chula Vista parks closed at 2 p.m. Friday "to ensure citizen safety" according to a news release.

Officials were also providing sandbags at the Public Works Yard, 1800 Maxwell Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91911 until 9:30 p.m. Friday. Identification and proof of Chula Vista residency will be required. Limit 10 per household.