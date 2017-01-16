Chula Vista Car Thief Caught on Camera Trying to Break in Arrested | NBC 7 San Diego
Chula Vista Car Thief Caught on Camera Trying to Break in Arrested

The suspected burglar was caught on camera trying to break into the woman's home moments before his arrest.

By Cassia Pollock

    Chula Vista police (CVPD) arrested a suspect caught trying to break into a woman's home and steal from her car on Saturday morning.

    After the suspect's arrest, the woman's surveillance camera revealed he tried to go into her home moments before he was taken into custody, according to the CVPD.

    At about 7:24 a.m. the suspect was arrested in the woman's driveway near Marquis Court and Martinique Drive in Chula Vista, said CVPD officers.

    Christian Romero, age 19, was booked into the San Diego Central Jail and held on a $5,000 bail, on charges of tampering with a vehicle, obstructing a peace officer and probation violation.

    No further information was immediately available.

    Published at 12:37 PM PST on Jan 16, 2017 | Updated 6 hours ago

