Chula Vista police (CVPD) arrested a suspect caught trying to break into a woman's home and steal from her car on Saturday morning.

After the suspect's arrest, the woman's surveillance camera revealed he tried to go into her home moments before he was taken into custody, according to the CVPD.

At about 7:24 a.m. the suspect was arrested in the woman's driveway near Marquis Court and Martinique Drive in Chula Vista, said CVPD officers.

Christian Romero, age 19, was booked into the San Diego Central Jail and held on a $5,000 bail, on charges of tampering with a vehicle, obstructing a peace officer and probation violation.

No further information was immediately available.