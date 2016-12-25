Christmas Morning Mudslide Displaces 4 Oceanside Families

A Christmas morning mudslide in Oceanside has displaced four families, the City of Oceanside Fire Department confirms.

The mudslide started around 5 a.m. in the 500 block of Canyon Drive. Water was reported to be coming in through a rear wall of a downstairs unit in a four unit apartment complex. The two bottom units have mud and water damage and the two top units were evacuated because of structural issues caused by the damage.

A water leak in a residential irrigation line reportedly caused the damage and the water to that residence has been turned off and the family has been evacuated temporarily.

An official from the City’s Building Department responded to the scene and red tagged the apartment complex after deeming it unsafe. The residence above the complex on Maxon Street was also tagged for limited occupancy until a geologist can evaluate the slope.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced families with temporary accommodations. It is expected the families will be displaced for an extended period of time.

Representatives from the City’s Water Utilities Department evaluated all of the City’s water lines in the immediate area for any leaks or damage and found none.