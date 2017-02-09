Taylor Swift Fan Who Rushed Stage Enters Guilty Plea

Christian Ewing at a court appearance in September 2015 in San Diego. He's accused of rushing the stage at Taylor Swift's concert at Petco Park on Aug. 29, 2015.

The Taylor Swift fan who jumped on stage during the pop star’s concert in San Diego and injuring a security team member pleaded guilty to criminal charges Wednesday.

Christian Ewing was arrested at Swift’s Petco Park concert on Aug. 29, 2015. He jumped a fence and got just steps away from the singer in the incident which was captured on video by concertgoers.

When Ewing appeared in court just days after the incident, he was asked why he went on stage. “I love that girl,” he said, referring to Swift.

Eventually, he was dragged off the stage.

On Thursday, Ewing pleaded guilty to assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury and violently resisting an officer in the performance of his duties.

Prosecutors said one of Swift’s security guards suffered rib injuries in the altercation from which he had eight weeks of recovery.

Ewing faces a maximum of 4 years behind bars when he's sentenced March 9.

