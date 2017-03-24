Homicide Investigation Near Gompers Prepatory School

Police look for evidence in the shooting near Gompers Preparatory Academy in Chollas View.

One person was shot and killed near Gompers Preparatory Academy in Chollas View Friday, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

The school's janitor found the victim bleeding in the street, police said.

Police say students are currently on break. Gompers is a middle school within San Diego Unified School District.

It's located south of State Route 94 and east of Interstate 805.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this breaking story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

