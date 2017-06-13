Chipotle to Give BOGO Deals to Nurses on Wednesday

Chipotle is celebrating Nurse Appreciation Day on Wednesday by giving nurses a "buy one, get one free" deal on burritos, bowls, salads or orders of tacos.

The deal is available to any nurse who shows a nursing license or ID at checkout at the restaurant.

“Nurses take care of people day in and day out and we want to do our small part to take care of them,” Mark Crumpacker, chief marketing and development officer at Chipotle said in a statement. “Their jobs aren’t easy, but hopefully this small gesture makes lunch or dinner a little easier and a little tastier.”

The discount runs all day across the United States and Canada.

