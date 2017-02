A child, described to be between 4 to 5-years-old, was hit by a car in Oceanside Wednesday night and airlifted to Rady Children's Hospital.

According to the Oceanside Police Department, the incident occurred around 7:56 p.m. on the 200 block of S Coast Highway.

The child was bleeding from the face and suffered minor lacerations but was reported to be conscious and breathing.

The driver did stay on the scene.

No other information was immediately available.