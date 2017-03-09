Official U.S. Navy photograph of Naval Base Coronado, Naval Air Station North Island

A ruptured pipe has prompted the evacuation of the Child Development Center at Naval Base Coronado, authorities said.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon at the center. Everyone inside was safely evacuated after a pipe ruptured, said Coronado Naval Base Petty Officer First Class Travis Alston. It is unclear how much water is in the area.

All children have been moved to the Lowry Theater. No one was injured and everyone is safe and accounted for, Alston said.

The center is still evacuated.

The incident is under investigation.

No further information was available.

