A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will open soon in San Diego’s Del Sur/4S Ranch area and the franchise owner is looking to fill about 100 jobs at the location.

The eatery, located at 17115 Camino Del Sur, is expected to open in late February and will be operated by franchise owner Tracey Abbott. This will be the 10th Chick-fil-A location in San Diego County, joining others in Sports Arena; Chula Vista; Santee; Mira Mesa; Carmel Mountain; Encinitas; Escondido; San Marcos; and Oceanside.

Abbott is currently hiring for full-time and part-time positions in all areas of the restaurants, including administrative jobs. Interested job seekers can apply online here. The restaurant plans to hold open interviews at the location on Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., too.

One of the job perks that the chicken sandwich-centric fast food chain is best known for is being closed on Sundays, meaning all employees have that day off.

According to the company’s website, Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy made the decision to close all restaurants on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Georgia so that employees could set aside one day to rest and spend time with their families. Seventy-one years later, the company continues to uphold that practice.

Chick-fil-A is headquartered is just outside of Atlanta, Georgia. Today, the company has more than 2,000 restaurants across 46 states.