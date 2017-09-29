Chick-fil-A Opens in Sorrento Valley

Atlanta-based restaurant chain Chick-fil-A has opened its 12th restaurant in San Diego County.

The new fast-food establishment, which has two drive-through lanes, opened Sept. 28 at 9370 Scranton Road in Sorrento Valley.

Franchise owner Jared Ciervo said the 2,892-square-foot restaurant will create about 60 new jobs. Like all restaurants in the chain, the Sorrento Valley site will close Sundays.

Earlier this year in San Diego County, Chick-fil-A opened locations in 4S Ranch and in La Mesa. The location in Sorrento Valley is one of a total of 117 sites the company said it plans to open in the U.S. by year’s end.

The first Chick-fil-A in San Diego County opened in Chula Vista in 2004.