Chicano Park Crash Continues to Impact Lives of Community

Photos, flowers, and candles mark the site of a deadly crash in Chicano Park when a car plunged off the Coronado Bay Bridge into the crowd below.

Emotions ran high Wednesday during a hearing to determine whether accused DUI driver and U.S. Navy sailor Richard Sepolio will stand trial for a crash in Chicano Park that killed four people.

Prosecutors said Sepolio was drunk at the time of the crash and was texting before veering off the ramp. His defense attorney argued he was run off the road by another driver.

On Oct. 15, 2016, 25-year-old Sepolio was behind the wheel of his truck when his vehicle plunged 60 feet off the Coronado Bridge transition ramp, landing on a large crowd below in Chicano Park.



In Chicano Park, flowers and candles still mark the place where the crash took the lives of four people--their deaths still making an impact months later. Along with them, a reminder of the date when Sepolio was scheduled to appear in court.

Roberto Ramirez told NBC 7, he brings his young son Joshua to the park just about every week.

But he said the fear of something like that happening again is still there.

"I just pray to God nothing happens down there. There are a lot of kids, innocent kids," Ramirez said.

He added that he lets his son play a safe distance away.

"You never know with traffic up there anything can happen," Ramirez said.

Besides the many families that frequent Chicano Park, it is also home to many in the “low-rider” community.

The clubs responded with fundraisers and other support for the families of the crash victims.

"The fact that it happened at the park, it hit us little closer to home,” club Vice President Jose Romero said.

Romero said he heard the crash from just up the street, where this cruise-in took place Wednesday night.

Tragic as it may be, Romero said the incident brought the community closer together and continues to do so with every day that passes.

"It just makes everybody realize we're family. We're all family here,” he said.

The crash inspired a grassroots for creating barriers on the Coronado Bay Bridget to prevent this from happening again.

So far, no changes have been made to the bridge.

NBC 7 reached out to Caltrans but have not yet heard back.