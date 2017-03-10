'Check Out' Humans at the Downtown Central Library | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

'Check Out' Humans at the Downtown Central Library

By Jaspreet Kaur

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Every library has the obvious key element—books.

    But not many can offer "living books."

    San Diego's Central Library is now letting patrons "check out" humans instead of books.

    On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you have a one-on-one 15 minute conversation with an individual.

    According to the library's Facebook event page, "the aim of the Human Library is to challenge stereotypes and build bridges among our diverse populations." 

    Among those participating is a veteran, a border activist, a journalist, a refugee and a transgender woman.

    The Human Library does have check-out policies: 

     

    • 15-20 minute conversations
    • "human books" can only be renewed once
    • borrower privileges will be revoked for any aggressive or abusive behavior 
    • photos can only be taken with permission from the individual books or library staff
    According to the Central Library, the concept originated in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2000 as part of an anti-violence movement and since then, has become a global movement.
    The Central Library is located at 330 Park Boulevard in Downtown San Diego.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices