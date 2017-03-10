'Check Out' Humans at the Downtown Central Library

Every library has the obvious key element—books.

But not many can offer "living books."

San Diego's Central Library is now letting patrons "check out" humans instead of books.

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you have a one-on-one 15 minute conversation with an individual.

According to the library's Facebook event page, "the aim of the Human Library is to challenge stereotypes and build bridges among our diverse populations."

Among those participating is a veteran, a border activist, a journalist, a refugee and a transgender woman.

The Human Library does have check-out policies:

15-20 minute conversations

"human books" can only be renewed once

borrower privileges will be revoked for any aggressive or abusive behavior

photos can only be taken with permission from the individual books or library staff

According to the Central Library, the concept originated in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2000 as part of an anti-violence movement and since then, has become a global movement.

The Central Library is located at 330 Park Boulevard in Downtown San Diego.