A man was arrested in Clairemont overnight for allegedly attacking his 87-year-old father with a crowbar, choking and beating the victim. The suspect called San Diego police to report what he had done.

An argument between an 87-year-old San Diego father and his adult son led to a violent late-night attack in Clairemont when the son allegedly used a crowbar to choke his dad.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said Charles Duval, 62, called police just before midnight Thursday to report that he had attacked his father while the victim was sleeping at their home in the 5500 block of Diane Avenue.

According to investigators, the father and son had gotten into an argument. After Duval’s father went to sleep, Duval allegedly grabbed a crowbar and used it to choke the elderly victim.

As the father struggled to fight back, Duval allegedly beat him with his fists.

The victim told police he believes Duval was trying to kill him. Investigators said the victim was not able to call for help because Duval had allegedly disabled the telephone.

The victim suffered injuries to his upper body; he is expected to recover, according to authorities.

Duval was arrested and booked into San Diego Central Jail on two counts: attempted murder and elder abuse. He's scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.