Chargers Still Battling for Spots

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 26: Quarterback Mike Bercovici #6 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs the ball down field during the preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)

The preseason will come to end on Thursday night after the Los Angeles Chargers travel to play the San Francisco 49ers. After the game, general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Anthony Lynn will sit down and evaluate the talent they have on their team.

The NFL used to have two cut down dates with the first slicing the roster from 90 players to 75, and then that number eventually dropping all the way to 53 players. But now it is one date to cut down from 90 to 53. The teams will need to be at 53-men by September 3rd at 1.p.m P.T.

The Chargers have at least three position battles that will need to be solved before their Monday night game in Denver.

Tre Boston vs Dwight Lowery

Both men have been equally rotated with the first team defense and have shown why they should start. Boston has this energy about him that shows he loves playing football, while Lowery has a nose for making plays when the team needs it. Lowery is 31 years old while Boston is 25. There seems to be a youth movement on the defensive side, but both will need a good showing in San Francisco.

Prediction: Tre Boston

Nick Dzubnar vs Korey Toomer

This battle is happening because starting linebacker Denzel Perryman had surgery to repair his ankle and it’s reported he will be out 8-10 weeks. Dzunbar has played excellent on the special teams side since he has been with the team and the more a coach can use you the better your chances. Toomer was a good back up last season for Perryman and recorded over 70 tackles. Both players have a different style, but both deserve to start.

Prediction: Nick Dzubnar

Dan Feeney vs Kenny Wiggins

All preseason Kenny Wiggins has been written in as the starting right guard for the Chargers, but he does have competition in third round pick Dan Feeney. The former Hoosier has played well during preseason and has shown glimpses of being a draft day steal. Wiggins on the other hand has been with the team for a while and knows offensive coordinator Ken Wisenhunt’s system.

Prediction: Dan Feeney

The Chargers have a lot to think about especially with so much riding on this season. They need to have, in the famous words of former head coach Mike McCoy, the best 53-men on the field. After Thursday night’s game the real work begins.



