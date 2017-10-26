Chargers Defensive End Chris McCain is Breaking Out

CARSON, CA - AUGUST 20: Running back Darius Victor #34 of the New Orleans Saints hangs on to the ball as defensive end Chris McCain #40 of the Los Angeles Chargers tries to strip it from him during the second half of a preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints at the StubHub Center August 20, 2017, in Carson, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Some NFL fans believe that preseason games are a waste of time; but to some players, it is their only shot to prove they belong in the National Football League. There is always a standout player from every team that shows up in the preseason and makes an NFL roster. For the Los Angeles Chargers, it was defensive end Chris McCain who in the preseason had 1.5 sacks.

“You have only a couple of chances to show all 32 teams what you are made of and it starts in the preseason,” said McCain.

McCain played college football at the University of California, Berkley but like many players, was undrafted. In his first three NFL seasons he played for four different teams before signing with the Chargers practice squad in November 2016. At the end of that season he signed a reserve/future contract.

“My first few years were rough man,” explained McCain, “but I do it all to give a better life to my daughter. She is the reason why I keep going” said McCain.

On Sunday, the Bolts defensive end wreaked havoc on Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian sacking him twice and forcing a fumble. McCain helped his team to a shutout victory over their divisional rivals 21-0.

“He has done an outstanding job this season,” explained Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, “His speed off the edge and power is fantastic.”

Defensive standouts like Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, who have 16 sacks between them in just seven games this season, have dominated the 2017 season on the defensive side. McCain has added an extra spark sacking the quarterback five times this season and recording two force fumbles. The Chargers are one of two teams to have three players sack the quarterback five or more times.

“We have all been grinding together,” said Ingram, “He is a hell of a football player and it’s showing. We have a connection when we are out there.”

McCain has a pregame tradition of bringing a young fan onto the field from the stands and walking with them around the stadium. He explained that when he was a kid he never had the chance to meet a professional athlete, so he wants to help make the next generation’s dreams come true. He says he doesn’t want younger fans to grow up thinking athletes are selfish. For McCain, it’s important they know he truly cares.

This weekend the Chargers defense knows they must stay disciplined when they travel to Foxborough and play against the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the New England Patriots.

“I played Tom (Brady) in my first NFL game and boy is he good,” explained McCain, “That whole team is disciplined and you can not slack off when playing them because they will make you pay for it.”

If the Patriots decide to double team Bosa or Ingram, the Chargers will count on McCain to make Tom Brady’s afternoon miserable. The team is riding a three-game win streak and it is no secret that their defense has a lot to do with that especially the way they have gone after the quarterback. McCain and his team know they’re not favored in this matchup against the Patriots, but they know anything can happen on any given Sunday.