Grammys' Best New Artist Coming to San Diego

Looks like the Grammys were just an appetizer: Chance the Rapper, three-time award-winner at this year’s gala, is coming to San Diego!

On April 24, the Chicago born-and-raised hip-hop star will stop in at Valley View Casino Center -- and if his spirited performance at Sunday night’s 59th annual Grammy Awards were any indication, we’re in for a real treat.

Chance, born Chancellor Johnathan Bennett -- who took home gold phonograph trophies this year for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Album -- has been steadily on the rise since the 2012 release of his first mixtape “10 Day,” and its 2013 follow-up, “Acid Rap." He’s also made waves in the music industry by staying fiercely independent, refusing to sign with a major label to distribute his music. The fact that he’s one of biggest stars today is a testament to his work ethic and incredible music.

His third mixtape, “Coloring Book,” was released in 2016 to universal critical and fan acclaim and became the first streaming-only album to ever receive a Grammy nomination (and subsequent win).

You might remember that Chance the Rapper began his “Magnificent Coloring World Tour” last year right here in San Diego at SDSU’s Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on Sept. 15 -- and we’re stoked to have him back so soon. Tickets are on sale today (Feb. 14) at 4 p.m. PST right here.

In addition to Chance’s April tour stop, San Diego music fans can also look forward to more big shows coming our way that were just announced: Metal legends (who also performed at the 2017 Grammys) Metallica are set to stop in town on Aug. 6 at Petco Park with Avenged Sevenfold and Gojira -- and we’re giving away FOUR floor tickets to one lucky winner (that’s a $1,000 value!)! Enter for your chance to win now. Or if you’d rather snatch up tickets when they go on sale, head here at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.

And if metal and/or hip-hop ain’t exactly your thing, another big show was announced Tuesday with a more retro-pop style: Straight No Chaser and Postmodern Jukebox are set to headline SDSU’s Open Air Theatre on Aug. 13, with tickets going on sale here on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. PST. The two “classic-meets-contemporary sensations, both of whom mash up classic pop stylings and modern pop hits in their own unique fashions” are the perfect pairing and the show should be simply incredible.