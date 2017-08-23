Chacin’s Struggles against St. Louis Continue

ST. LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 22: Austin Hedges #18 of the San Diego Padres is congratulated by his teammates after hitting a three-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning at Busch Stadium on August 22, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Padres seemed to have a case of Jekyll and Hyde while in St. Louis. After a solid offensive outing to open the series against the Cardinals, the Padres dropped the second game 6-2 at Busch Stadium Wednesday night. Starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin has a tough history against St. Louis and that continued during this game. In five starts against the Cardinals, Chacin is now 0-and-5 against the Redbirds. In 4 2/3 innings pitched, the Venezuelan pitcher allowed six hits, five runs and finished with three strike outs.

It looked like the Padres were on the road to a shutout in the eighth inning, but Manuel Margot was there to add a little offense. His RBI triple to deep right center field put the Friars on the board, but they still trailed 5-1.

In the ninth, Cory Spangenberg sent a ray of hope to center field. His solo shot and 13th home run of the year cut the Friars deficit to 6-2. Unfortunately, the effort came a little late and the Padres were not able to catch up.

Righty Luis Perdomo will be on the mound for the Padres on Thursday for the final game of the series. First pitch is set for 4:15 p.m. PST at Busch Stadium.



