The San Diego County Medical Examiner's office released the cause of death in a San Diego County probation officer’s Jamul rollover crash on Aug. 16.



Robert Cole, 51, died Aug. 16 during the rollover crash from cardiovascular disease, according to the ME.

Officials said Cole had hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, a condition which hardens the heart’s artery walls with plaque.

According to authorities, Cole’s vehicle drifted off the road while traveling on Skyline Truck Trail, east of Lawson Valley Road. The vehicle then hit an embankment and rolled over.

Cole was the only one injured in the vehicle crash.

No further information was available.