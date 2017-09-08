A fire ripped through several cars and a boat in a Valencia Park neighborhood Friday, the flames injuring at least one person.

The fire was reported just after 12:15 p.m. on Churchward Street, near Manzanares Way. Officials with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) said several cars and a boat were engulfed by the blaze.

Paramedics were requested to help one victim who suffered burns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other information was available.

